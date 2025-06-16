What Are The Most Roblox-Esque Games Out There?

A common thing that many gamers love to do is enjoy a certain video game, and then, once they’re done with it, decide that they want to play something similar to see if it’s of “the same quality” or if it helps push things in new directions that the other game is not. Roblox is a massive success in numerous ways, including the massive player counts it continues to rack up on a near-daily basis. Seriously, it’s done well. However, it’s fair if you don’t want to play the game due to its more controversial nature and the ”indifference” that the dev team seems to have about certain elements of the title. So, if you’re looking for something else to play, we’ve got your back.

Let’s start with the most obvious one: Minecraft. The game is one of the best-selling video game titles of all time, and it gained popularity through the sheer creativity of its player base. They saw the ability to build things with the blocky elements before them and constructed just about anything you could think of in it. They recreated video game worlds, built the USS Enterprise, made theme parks, and so on. The game is so big that it eventually got a major motion picture this year that did incredibly well. So, if you’re looking to have a more simplistic “creative experience,” this is the path to go on.

Next, we’ll go to a game that’s often compared to the last one, Terraria. This game has been bought over 60 million times and is absolutely adored by the gaming community. Why? It’s a really fun title that gives you true freedom to do what you want. Every single world you land upon once you start a playthrough is completely different from everything else due to it being procedurally generated. Thus, you can simply pick a direction and go off to do whatever you want! Build a city, seek out treasure, and fight endless monsters; the choice is yours! Also, there are no microtransactions in the game! That alone should make you love it!

Finally, there’s Fortnite, a game that many of you likely know because of its own success that even Roblox struggles to match on certain venues. Like its “rival,” the game from Epic Games is free to play. The mix of the classic Battle Royale style and other gameplay modes adds a diverse enough experience for everyone to jump in and have fun with. Plus, it has so many skins from classic franchises that it won’t take long for you to be who you want to be.