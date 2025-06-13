Cronos: The New Dawn Footage Begs You Not To Let Them Merge

Bloober Team is coming off a huge W. After the success of the Silent Hill 2 remake, this studio is getting some significant recognition. Previously, the team has had some fandom over its horror games. However, it wasn’t until Silent Hill 2 that the studio got to bask in the limelight as a serious contender for AAA horror games. But the real question here is whether they can capture lightning in a bottle twice. More specifically, can they do it with a title that’s entirely their own? We’ll find out with the next game release under the studio banner, Cronos: The New Dawn.

It’s one thing to make a big, successful remake, but it’s another to bring out a successful new IP. Silent Hill 2 was great; we’re certainly interested in seeing them expand on that franchise. However, to further show that they can turn out this incredible horror gameplay experience that’s uniquely their own, Cronos: The New Dawn has a high bar to surpass. Today, thanks to Gemtasu, we’re finding out a new trailer just dropped.

This is another look at some of the combat and enemies you’ll be facing. But we’ve already known a little more than what was just shown in this footage. If you haven’t been following tabs on this game, Cronos: The New Dawn is set in a parallel universe. You’ll step into a character known as the Traveler. In this world, an event occurred in the 1980s that transformed most of humanity into horrific monsters.

Being one of the survivors, you’re tasked with going back in time and saving some of these fallen individuals. This is a survival horror game, so don’t expect a warm greeting when you venture around. You’ll find these beasts to take out, and you’ll need to do so quickly. It turns out these monsters can consume their fallen brothers. By doing so, they open up a new set of perks while also becoming far more powerful.

Of course, the bigger they are and harder to kill will usually mean more valuable resources they’ll end up offering. That’s something scarce in these games, so knowing when to fight is going to be crucial here. Don’t let these beasts catch you unaware, as it could quickly become your downfall.

Again, we’re hopeful that Bloober Team delivers and shows that they are a powerhouse of a studio when it comes to AAA horror games. But for now, we’ll have to wait and see how this game does when it launches sometime later this year for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

Meanwhile, in other news regarding the Bloober Team, they are still in partnership with Konami. Silent Hill 2 was far too big of a success to ignore. Konami is giving them the ability to remake the original Silent Hill. As a fan of this franchise, I personally can’t wait to see what this team does to bring this iconic horror title to modern platforms. With Silent Hill 2, we saw some areas expanded as well, so perhaps we’ll get a little something more with their take on the game. But much like Cronos: The New Dawn, only time will tell.