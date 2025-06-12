Roblox Grow A Garden Dandelion Guide

Are we ever going to run out of things to say about Roblox Grow A Garden? Probably not. After all, it is the biggest thing in this particular game universe, shattering records that even Steam can’t catch up to with its biggest titles. Furthermore, the game is constantly updating, creating new quests for players to do, events to partake in, and, of course, getting new seeds to plant so that new crops can be born. In fact, right now is the “Bizzy Bees” event, where there are plenty of things to do, including getting the very rare Dandelion Seed that can be sold for a nice price if you were to get it.

Does that intrigue you? It should, given that much of the game’s fun is getting the best and rarest crops and then selling them to make bank and then buy other things. If you want to get this particular crop, our guide is here to help.

How To Get The Dandelion In Roblox Grow A Garden

Okay, let’s start with the bad news right off the bat. Trust us, it’s easier to just rip the band-aid off. Getting the Dandelion Seed is not an easy thing because it’s tied to a quest line. Specifically, there’s a character in the event known as the “Bizzy Bear,” and he has a string of quests that you must tackle one after the other to get the seed. Plus, you can only get this seed during this event, which means you MUST do all of these quests to get the crop, with no exceptions. Yeah, not exactly the most fun way to spend your time, but it will pay off in the end if you put in the work.

You’ll get seeds through completing the 8th, 15th, and 27th quests. Thus, you’ll be doing this for a while if you want a bunch of these seeds.

Now, before you think, “But once I have the seed, I can grow them infinitely, right?” No. This is one of those crops that are known as one-offs, which makes them rare and valuable but not something you can continually harvest.

As such, when you get the seeds, the thing you want to do more than anything is ensure that they get some mutations so that they can be worth even more. A single Dandelion flower is worth 45K in the game’s currency. However, if you stack some mutations on that, you can get it to go MUCH higher in value.