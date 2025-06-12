Roblox Rope Battles Mount Guide

At first, the idea of Roblox Rope Battles might seem odd to you. After all, the game is about lassoing your foes until their health runs out, and that may feel like an odd gameplay mechanic to some. However, when you really think about it, there’s a lot of work that goes into doing such a thing, and if you’re not careful, you’ll be exposed to getting lassoed yourself. Apparently, the game is quite a chaotic and fun affair. So, when the game got a recent update that brought mounts into the mix, all of a sudden, the strategy and chaos got cranked up to the next level!

Think about it: if you have a mount and your foe doesn’t, you have a distinct advantage. You have the literal “high ground” to rope them, drag them around for extra fun, or bolt at breakneck speed so that you can heal. Sounds pretty good, right? So, what do you have to do to get one of these mounts to ride into battle with? We’ll break it down in our guide.

How To Get Mounts In Roblox Rope Battles

The good news is that you don’t have to jump through a bunch of hoops to get to the mounts themselves. Instead, all you have to do is stay alive and get to the very borders of the map itself. That’s where you’ll occasionally find sheds, and within these sheds are the mounts in question.

The bad news is that these sheds are open to EVERYONE in the game. That means that you’ll likely have to do some duels with fellow players so that you can get one for yourself. Hope you’re ready for a showdown, partner!

Once you’re alone with your future steed, merely approach it to mount it, and then you’re off! You control them the same way you would your character. Just as important is the fact that these mounts can ignore certain traps that other players, or the level itself, have set, so they really do give you an advantage.

However, that doesn’t mean that you’ll be the “top dog” just because you have a ride. In fact, there are other steeds on the map for others to get, so you may have to clash with people both on the ground and on other mounts. Plus, since mounts are seen as such an advantage, groups will often try to take you down so that the playing field can be leveled out.

No matter how you play, keep your head on a swivel and your rope ready to do action!