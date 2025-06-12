Backyard Baseball Remaster Gets Shadow-Dropped Onto Consoles!

Look, we live in a gaming world right now where so many titles are focused on being the “biggest” around or the “most realistic in its graphics,” or having “gameplay that demands that you git gud just to survive,” but games don’t always have to be that way! There was a time when simplicity and quality went hand in hand to deliver some truly remarkable experiences. One of the best examples possible for this analogy is Backyard Baseball. The game from the late 90s helped showcase sports games to a whole generation, including ourselves, and it was one of the best things ever.

So, imagine our joy when, a while back, Playground Productions brought back the franchise and put it on Steam. They remastered it, added leaderboards, and allowed fans old and new to see just how great it was back in the day. However, the fun didn’t stop there. They revealed that they would be bringing the games to consoles for the first time, and today, they did just that.

That’s right! Backyard Baseball ’97 is available RIGHT NOW on PS5 and Nintendo Switch. Lindsay Barnett, CEO of Playground Productions, had this to say about the shadow drop, as noted by ComicBook.com:

“Whether you grew up playing on a family desktop or are just discovering the magic for the first time, this game’s pick-up-and-play charm, funny characters, and nostalgic art style remain unrivaled. It’s an incredible retro game that celebrates the joy of play, and we’re proud to bring it to kids and families everywhere – in the living room or on the go.”

If you don’t understand the beauty of this game and franchise, we’ll explain it to you. It took the fun of sports games and boiled them down to their core elements, added a beautiful art style, and then made it “backyard themed” in the best of ways. There are special pitches and bats you can use; there are kid announcers that help bring things to life, and so much more. Plus, there are Major League Baseball all-stars in kid form so that you can make your team truly special.

The franchise also happily heralded diversity in its cast LONG before other games decided to do it. They wanted every child to play it and “see someone like them,” and that’s beautiful. So, whether you’re just getting to play this for the first time now or picking up your bat and glove for the first time in over a decade, head over to your console and play ball!