Doug Bowser Comments On Record-Breaking Nintendo Switch 2 Launch

Did you realize that it’s already been a week since the Nintendo Switch 2 launched worldwide? It doesn’t really feel like it, does it? But it’s true! The Switch 2 was arguably the most-hyped console launch in history, and The Big N came through for fans across the world in many ways, as they were able to provide a LARGE number of units at launch for them to get, with many still being out there right now for those who want it to purchase. While we don’t know the full first-week numbers, we know that by the end of the fourth day of life, it had sold 3.5 million units.

What does that mean in a historical context? It means that pretty much any launch record you can think of with consoles is now broken. Nintendo owns them all. Just as important, that number will grow, further cementing the console as the biggest launch in video game history. It’s true that Nintendo hasn’t released some of the “finer details” about how much it sold on, say, its first day of life or what the sales are for its Mario launch title, but we might get those soon enough.

However, what we do have to show you, as shown by Insider Stealth on Twitter, is that the head of Nintendo of America, Doug Bowser, had plenty to say about the console launch:

“Fans around the world are showing their enthusiasm for Nintendo Switch 2 as an upgraded way to play at home and on the go. We are thankful for their response and happy to see the fun they are already having with Nintendo Switch 2 as they explore new features and games that bring friends and family together in new ways.”

He’s not wrong. There are plenty of people posting online and talking about the Switch 2 and how much they’re enjoying it. Just as important, though, is that they’re not just talking about the main game for the launch but key 3rd party ports that look really good on the console, and they’re talking about the OG Switch games that are playing really well, thanks to the Switch 2’s natural upgrades.

All in all, this has been an incredible launch for the newest Nintendo platform. Many were worried that Nintendo might fumble things in one form or another, and there were plenty of naysayers trying to claim that the “price was too high” for people to buy it. Yet, that’s not the case, and history will continue to be written by those who buy it.