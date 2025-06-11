FBC: Firebreak Post-Launch Roadmap Revealed

FBC: Firebreak is going to be a big game for Remedy Entertainment. This won’t be their next major single-player narrative-driven title. Instead, what makes this game so special for the development studio is that this will be its first multiplayer game release. So it’s a big first from the studio and a game hopeful to appeal to a wide audience of players, regardless of how much time you have to throw at this title.

If you’ve been watching this game and are already prepared to jump into the action, then you might be interested to learn what goodies are planned. Remedy Entertainment took to its official Bluesky account and shared the current post-launch roadmap for FBC: Firebreak for the remainder of this year. Currently, just two significant content drops are coming our way, and we’ll have to wait and see if we get a similar treatment when 2026 rolls around.

The launch of FBC: Firebreak is just the beginning. Have a look at what the post-launch roadmap will look like.All playable post launch content in the game is free.FBC: Firebreak launches June 17. #FBCFirebreak — Remedy Entertainment (@remedygames.com) 2025-06-11T14:01:45.529Z

First up, we have an update coming this fall, which is codenamed Outbreak. It’s here that we will receive a new jobsite, additional gameplay systems, enemies, free earnable rewards, and a brand new paid Classified Requisition. As a note, Classified Requisition’s come with unique armor sets, sprays, skins, and character voice packs.

After Outbreak, there is one more major update set for the game during the winter. That update is being dubbed Blackout, and again, we’ll get a brand new job site, new equipment, enemies, free earnable rewards, and one more Classified Requisition.

For those of you who haven’t been keeping tabs on the game, then you can check out our post here, focusing on the latest trailer gameplay breakdown. In short, players are getting a new multiplayer-focused game set a few years after the events of Control. Players will work in teams of three as they attempt to clear out the Hiss that have invaded the Oldest House.

Currently, the game is still scheduled to release on June 17, 2025. When it does release, you’ll find it available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. However, it’s worth pointing out that you’ll also have access to the game on both PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass if you subscribe to either of the services.