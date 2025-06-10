FBC: Firebreak Latest Gameplay Trailer Offers A Complete Breakdown Of What To Expect

Remedy Entertainment is gearing up for a big release. It might not be that next major story-driven title, but it will mark a first for them. The folks behind Control and Alan Wake are getting ready to see their first multiplayer game release, FBC: Firebreak. This is a team-based FPS that aims to provide players with a gameplay experience that is easily accessible and can be revisited without worrying about seasonal or limited-time events.

FBC: Firebreak has been marketed for a little while now, so there’s a good chance you’ve heard about it. However, if this one slipped past your radar, or you just want a refresher, then this gameplay overview trailer is for you. Remedy Entertainment just released this trailer that not only showcases the gameplay experience but also fills you in on everything to expect if you want to give this game a chance.

Overall, the title is not a successor to the Control series, but it is set within the universe. More specifically, it’s taking place a few years after the events of the first game. With the Hiss taking control of the Oldest House, players will step into a team known as Firebreak. These are the folk set within the building seeking to take out the Hiss.

What makes this game a little different is that there’s really no storyline to follow. You’ll have a series of missions that you can partake in with a team of three players. Fortunately, you’ll also have the ability to make adjustments to these missions. So, ultimately, you’ll decide just how long these missions are and how difficult they will be to complete them.

Again, this is set up to be a team-based experience, so you’ll go in groups of three. You can see some of the action in the video below. Meanwhile, regarding the release date, FBC: Firebreak will be available on June 17, 2025. When it does drop, you can pick it up for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. It’s also worth noting that the game will be available on PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass at launch.