Roblox Gets A Surprising Endorsement From “Stock Expert”

Word of mouth and endorsements are an important thing in the video game industry. After all, if you know someone who has a game and really likes it, you’re more inclined to try it out and see if the hype is worth it. Another way to look at it is through reviews, as a game that has record-high reviews is more than likely to get your attention versus a game that has middling reviews. Endorsements are something that Roblox has been trying to get through both its fan base and its business partners. The company is constantly trying to expand, after all, and that means getting people to bring others to the table.

Apparently, that also means getting the attention of certain “stock experts” who want you to take their word on what you should buy and what you should sell. Enter Jim Cramer. Yes, THAT Jim Cramer. The guy who does “Mad Money” and attempts to guide you on how to invest in things and whether you should take on a certain company’s stock or not. Obviously, it’s a risky business no matter who you listen to, and Cramer is no different. However, recently, as noted by Yahoo, he went out to say this about a certain gaming universe:

“There’s no real theme to the other stocks on the list… Then there are two one-offs, Roblox and Mosaic. The game of Roblox is something that fascinates kids. It may be too much for all I know, but the point is it’s insanely popular. It’s done nothing but go up ever since it was attacked by short seller[s]. I gotta tell you, I think that it’s cleaned up its act. I think it’s terrific.”

To be fair, there are a lot of ways you can take this. While we haven’t written about it on the site recently, the game’s stocks have been going up quite a bit recently. It’s not as high as its player count on certain days, but it has been going up. That being said, there are also those who have been selling the game’s stock in bulk, including people who work for the company.

As for the “cleaned up its act” bit, that’s debatable at best. Sure, the company is trying to make itself more “endearing” to its fanbase and the parents of the kids who play the title, but it’s had many bumps in the road recently that have led to a lot of lawsuits.

We won’t tell you what to do with your money, but as in all things, do make a well-thought-out decision before investing in anything.