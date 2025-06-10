New Roblox Username Rule Has Players On Edge

There are many things that certain multiplayer titles have in common, but one of the most common, and arguably most fun, ones is the fact that once you enter the game, you can pick what your username will be. This is what players will see above their heads in multiplayer action or when they kill another player and learn who it was that “had their number.” In many ways, the username is how a player first expresses themselves in a video game, and most games are fine with any name so long as it’s not profane. Roblox, though, has added some stricter rules to the “Terms and Conditions” of the game that have some fans very angry.

The reveal was posted on Reddit, where a new line in the “Terms and Conditions” page says the following:

“We expanded the prohibition of certain on-platform uses of the name “Roblox” and “Blox” (and any name similar to Roblox) to include usernames, display names, and community names.”

The reason that many are miffed about this is twofold. First off, there are already plenty of users who have these names as their usernames or community names, and they don’t want to change them, especially since it’d be a retroactive change. Second, as we’ve covered before, changing a username in the game isn’t free. So, if the dev team tries to enforce this and doesn’t allow players to do it for free, then it’s literally a move to make money, which is very greedy.

Third, as Redditors noted in the post we linked, it’s dumb that the dev team would put the lockdown on things that are “similar” to the game title. After all, they don’t own all the words that sound like their game’s title. “Blox,” for example, could refer to many other things, including LEGO! That has left some users wondering if their names, such as one we saw that has “BLX” in their username they are now in “violation” of this new set of terms.

The easiest thing to do right now is to let things play out. At present, we don’t know how hard the dev team will attempt to enforce this. Thus, it’s possible that players will be fine and that this won’t be a required element. However, it would be odd if they updated the “Terms and Conditions” and then didn’t follow through on it. It’s hard to say what happens next, so just be aware of what’s going on in the game and make a choice when the hammer drops.