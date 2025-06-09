Roblox Will Be Day One Title on ROG Xbox Ally

One of the more interesting debates going on in the gaming space right now, especially with the state of certain 3rd party developers and even a key set of 1st party ones, is that of exclusivity versus multiplatform approaches. As in, is it better for a company to lock a title to one console or PC or spread it out into the depths of the gaming space to ensure that as many people as possible have access to it? The debate has grown ever more prominent recently, but titles like Roblox have always been multiplatform, reaching out to consoles, PCs, and even mobile devices like phones and iPads.

That’s one of the key reasons why the game has between eighty and ninety million players a day, depending on whose numbers you believe. However, things are about to get a little more interesting, as yesterday, Microsoft revealed the ROG Xbox Ally, a handheld system that would allow players to enjoy all of their gaming experiences from the Xbox and from the Xbox Game Pass on the go. The system wasn’t given a release date, but Roblox revealed on its official blog that it would be a “Day One” title you can play on it:

“Staying true to our vision of making Roblox accessible everywhere, bringing your experiences to the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X will be easy. Our universal design philosophy means minimal (if any!) extra work is required. This effortless publishing process immediately broadens your audience and ensures your creative work can reach even more players.

This launch marks an exciting expansion for Roblox to handheld gaming devices, an increasingly important market segment that is experiencing robust growth. By optimizing for the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X, you’re not just preparing for the influx of new players; you’re also positioning your creations for compatibility with future devices and platforms we may support. This ensures continued growth for your audience.”

So, clearly, they’re excited about it. Or they’re just making sure you know about it before the system drops.

The irony here is that it’s very much up for debate whether this new handheld system will sell well at all. After all, the Nintendo Switch 2 just dropped, and this feels like a “counter” to that. The difference is that Nintendo has a large library of titles it’ll slowly put onto its system that are indeed exclusive, and Xbox…has been going multiplatform lately. Plus, the rumored prices for the “Xbox Ally” may limit who can buy it. Only time will tell, though.