Roblox King Legacy Sonata Sword Guide

What is the best part of games like Roblox King Legacy? That would be the fact that there are numerous ways to make your characters stronger, including giving them new abilities and unlocking special weapons that come with new updates. Granted, some of them are a bit “out there,” but that just makes it all the more special. Why do something basic when you can go full-tilt and enjoy something even further? Exactly. Anyway, in the game’s latest update, there was a new weapon added called the “Sonata Sword.” If you’re thinking, “Um, that looks like a guitar…” you’re totally right, and that’s just one unique thing about it.

So, do you want to try and get the sword for yourself and let it rip on your enemies? Good! We’re here to help you get that weapon with our guide and then instruct you on how best to use it! Are you ready?

How to Get The Sonata Sword In Roblox King Legacy

We’ll start off with the good news, okay? In the game, a vast majority of the weapons and powers are ones that can only be received through quests. However, the Sonata Sword is NOT one of those weapons. Instead, it’s in the various chests that you open to see what you can get. Just go to the Crew Shop and start opening chests. You’re seeing the problem with this, right? Yeah, the Sonata Sword is a weapon that doesn’t have the best drop rate, so if you’re not prepared for the long haul, you won’t be getting it for a while unless you’re extremely lucky. That can totally happen with things like this! …but you best be prepared not to be that lucky.

If you want the best drop rates for the sword, you’ll want to try and get Legendary Chests. So, stock up on Flag Tokens so you can get them when they appear!

As for how to use the Sonata Sword, it does very much play like a guitar while having some sword abilities mixed within. For example, the “M1 Combo” very much looks like a sword slash move. However, Encore Shield and Amped Slash play into the musical side of things. Plus, as you play/use it, you’ll get unique sound effects, and you’ll even see musical notes popping out of the weapon as you rock it!

So if you’re ready to “crank it up to 11,” you’ll want to get the Sonata Sword and show just how “heavy metal” you are.