Roblox King Legacy Third Sea Guide

We’ve talked many times about how certain titles within a certain gaming universe are dangerously close to being flagged for copyright infringement. Specifically, there are plenty of anime-style games out there that basically rip off character moves, looks, and even names at times to try and “make it seem like an official thing” when it’s really not. Roblox King Legacy is one such title. It doesn’t take you long to realize that this game is basically taking you to a trimmed-down version of the one the Straw Hat Pirates go through on their journey to find that one thing. You know that “One Piece” of treasure that’s totally real?

Anyway, in the title we’re talking about here, there are multiple seas that you can venture through to get new islands from, unlock new abilities, meet new NPCs, fight enemies, and so on. However, like certain RPGs, you can only go from one sea to another after certain conditions are met. So, if you’re hoping to go to, say, the Third Sea, you’ll need a little bit of help. Thankfully, our guide is here to assist.

How to Reach The Third Sea In Roblox King Legacy

Let’s start with the simplest thing to shoot for to get certain things unlocked. It might take a while, but you need to get to Level 4000 before heading to the Third Sea. Yeah, that sounds like a lot, but if you do missions and battles, you’ll likely get there far quicker than you realize. Plus, you’ll have fun along the way!

Now, the second part is a bit of a fetch quest, as you’ll have to create the “Heart of the Sea.” What do you need specifically? You’ll need 50 Logs, 50 Fresh Fish, 10 Undead Ooze, 15 Angelic Feathers, 10 Piles of Bones, and to cap it all off, you need 1 Sea King’s Blood. Yeah, that’s pretty random, and yet, that’s what you need to make this item.

The third twist is that you can’t make this item on your own. Instead, you’ll need to go to the Second Sea, head to Fiore Island, go to the mansion upon it, find the trapdoor on the left side of the place, and talk to Jack Stones. Give him the materials you collected and you’ll get the Heart of the Sea.

We’re still not done, though! You’ll need to go to Japan Island and talk to “The Squid” character that’s near the docks. They’ll ask you to kill a Kraken. Go to the island that’s directly behind the NPC and seek out “Alter Mysterio.” As long as you have the Heart of the Sea on your, he’ll summon a Kraken for you to fight.

Fight it, beat it, and then go back to The Squid and tell him what you did, and the Third Sea will be unlocked for you.

See? Simple!