Roblox To Implement More Moderation Elements For Groups and Communities

There are many plus sides to the online world we live in, including being able to interact with others like never before and getting access to all sorts of information. When handled properly, it’s a beautiful thing that should be praised. However, as we all know, people don’t always do that…now do they? Instead, they use the internet as a kind of “shield” at times to try and say things they would never say out loud on their own, and even harass other people for one reason or another. With games like Roblox, which has tens of millions of players online every day, that makes it a risk to use things like voice chat or to go into the forums and communities that the dev team has set up.

In fact, this issue has been one of the main complaints against the game in recent times, as many feel unsafe, and various bad things have happened due to a lack of stricter moderation. However, the dev team has come out to answer that call and made a blog post noting that their forums and community sections are about to come under some stricter moderation going forward. As for what specifically is coming, here’s how they broke it down:

“Based on your feedback, we’re hard at work building a few much-requested additions to give you additional tools to moderate these spaces.

For Community owners, this includes:

More robust spam filtering on the content your community members’ posts’

A list of blocked words and phrases that you can control to automatically prevent members from posting anything that isn’t relevant to your Group

And for Group owners, you’ll soon be able to:

Freeze certain features within your Group, such as asset uploading, to give you the time to ensure your Group is safe

Deeper auditing and reviewing features to closely track what your collaborators are doing.”

They also reiterated that the leaders of these forum groups and communities can empower certain members to act as moderators to help keep things rolling while the leaders of the group are away. Obviously, this won’t fix all the problems, but it can be a big boon and possibly deter someone from “pushing the limits” of what can and can’t be done in these groups.

In the end, this is all about making these places more fun for the community and a safe space to chat while they’re playing in the Roblox universe. For that, we should be grateful for these updates.