Xbox Kicks Off Its Big Achievement Hunter Sale Promo

Xbox fans have a new sale to check out right now. Listen, we get it. Video games are not a cheap hobby. It can be really expensive to pick up the latest video games at launch. After all, we saw the increase from the typical $60 for a new AAA game go to $70 this generation. Then, Nintendo introduced $80 price tags for games, and that trend will likely carry over to more releases. Fortunately, there are several deals that go on at any given moment to take advantage of, just like this Xbox sale.

If you’re an Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S player, then we have the new Achievement Hunter Sale promotion. This sale is going on right now through the official Xbox store website, which you can view right here. With that said, it’s a sale that offers some titles at up to 85% off. Quite the savings and a sale well worth your attention if you ask me.

This is a large promotion right now, so you’ll want to check out the deals for yourself. However, we will showcase some of the game’s highlights, along with their newly listed price tags.

Xbox Achievement Hunter Sale Highlight

-Star Wars Outlaws $34.99

-Dragon Ball FighterZ $8.99

-Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Gold Edition $59.99

-Overcooked! All You Can Eat $13.99

-Mortal Kombat 11 $8.99

-Dredge $14.99

-Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown $8.99

-Assassin’s Creed Mirage $19.99

-Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Deluxe Edition $26.39

-Batman: Return To Arkham $4.99

-Back 4 Blood: Ultimate Edition $9.99

-Code Vein $5.99

-Echo Generation $9.99

-Far Cry 6 Gold Edition $24.99

Again, that’s just a small highlight of some games you can currently pick up on sale. You’ll want to check out the Xbox sale yourself to see if there’s anything on your watchlist that’s now been marked down. However, don’t wait too long, as this sale will only be available until June 9, 2025.

Meanwhile, a day before the sale ends, we will have the Xbox Games Showcase, which will showcase some upcoming games from Microsoft’s first-party lineup. However, if you’re not strictly an Xbox gamer, we do have a weekly game deals page right here. We update this page at least twice a week to highlight current sales and promotions across all platforms.