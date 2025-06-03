Spyro 4 & Double Fine’s Next Project Rumored To Appear At Xbox Games Showcase

June is a big month for the video game industry. While it was once considered E3 season, that expo has since been shuttered. Instead, we have new events taking its place, such as Summer Game Fest. Microsoft is also getting in on the action with their upcoming Xbox Games Showcase. However, today, we’re learning that a new rumor from a reliable insider suggests Sypro 4 is among the list of reveals set to take place this coming Sunday during Xbox’s showcase.

Xbox Games Showcase doesn’t have much available right now. Instead, we know it’s taking place this coming Sunday, June 8, 2025. With it, we’ll receive a new set of announcements, updates, and, hopefully, surprise reveals. So, while Microsoft is keeping some of these details close to the chest for now, one industry insider is going ahead and spilling the beans.

Thanks to a Reddit post, we’re finding out that industry insider eXtas1stv has alerted followers that two games will be revealed at this year’s Xbox Games Showcase. Those games will be the next installment to Spyro, Spyro 4, and the new mysterious project under Double Fine Productions. Both of which will be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch.

Spyro fans were treated to the game compilation remakes of the first three installments back in 2018. For those who need a refresher, it was developers Toys for Bob that brought out Spyro Reignited Trilogy. Since then, we haven’t seen this IP come back out to the limelight, so a Spyro 4 would be a nice reveal. Double Fine Productions, however, brought out the hit platformer Psychonauts 2 in 2021.

We don’t know what Double Fine Productions is working on next, but whatever it is will be unveiled this coming Sunday if the rumor proves to be accurate. Fortunately, we don’t have long of a wait before we can finally see what Microsoft has cooked up for us. Of course, before then, we can expect Summer Game Fest to take place Friday, with tomorrow set to hold the next PlayStation State of Play.