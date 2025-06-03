New Nintendo Switch 2 Video Highlights GameShare Feature

With just two days left until the arrival of the Nintendo Switch 2 in stores, there are plenty of people who want to learn every single thing possible about the system and how much it’s going to “change things” when the time comes. One feature that many are hoping to use with their friends is the GameShare function, which will allow players to have a single copy of a game but be able to share it across multiple other local systems. This will allow friends to have multiplayer battles with one another without everyone having to spend cash to get the same game.

In a new video from the company, the GameShare feature was shown not only with the Nintendo Switch 2 but the OG Nintendo Switch. That’s because the feature does work with certain games on the previous console edition. It should be noted that this works with titles that were already on the Switch, like the game in the video below.

As it highlights, there will be a GameShare button on the main screen, and then that will send a signal to the other console, where another button will be pressed to confirm the connection, and after a few moments, the game will be on the other system for fun to be had. Check out the video below:

While this may not be the “most popular feature” on the Switch 2, it arguably is an incredibly important one, especially among friend groups who don’t all have the console, given its sold-out nature currently. This function is perfect for those who simply want to play together, and that’s been a prerogative of Nintendo for some time. They WANT gamers to enjoy titles not just on their own but with their friends and others they meet. So, the GameShare function might be something you want to try out with your pals when the time comes in a few days.

It’s also important to remember that many OG Switch titles will get some necessary updates/upgrades for the Switch 2 once things go live. These will help improve things like the framerate, graphics resolution, and other elements so that they play even better on the Switch 2 than they did on the OG Switch. There have even been trailers dropped for them to showcase the improvements that are coming.

All in all, Nintendo is doing all it can to make this a worthy console successor, and we’ll find out if their attempts worked in a few days.