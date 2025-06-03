Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour Can’t Be 100% Unless You Purchase Accessories

Nintendo fans are gearing up for the big console release this week. We know that the Nintendo Switch 2 is set to arrive in just a couple of days. However, if you were also planning to purchase the Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour gameplay experience, then know that you’ll also have to deal with some potential restrictions.

I know the game itself is a little divisive. The Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour for some players felt that this should have been a pack-in game, free for players to enjoy. It’s less of a game and more of a means to showcase the different aspects of the Nintendo Switch 2. Essentially, it is an interactive instructions booklet where you can learn all the features of the console hardware. But instead of a booklet, this is a paid experience that will cost players $10.

However, it looks like we can’t even fully complete the game without also purchasing some accessories for the Switch 2. You’ll find that the game itself features approximately twenty minigames and over a dozen tech demonstrations, according to NintendoSoup. That might help justify paying $10, but some of those games and demonstrations will require you to have access to specific accessories.

According to NintendoSoup, certain content in the game is locked behind requirements for a USB camera, a controller with access to the GL and GR buttons, and a 4K-supported monitor or TV. So, if you’re seeking to get all of the content from the Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour and rewards for completing them, you best prepare to have all the required hardware.

That said, some players might have an ordeal just getting access to a Nintendo Switch 2. The console was released on June 5, 2025, and some retailers recently just canceled pre-orders. Meanwhile, Nintendo has also recently sent out official signs for retailers to display when they officially run out of stock.