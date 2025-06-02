007 First Light Game Reveal Confirmed For Later This Week

IO Interactive is known for the line of Hitman games, and they have had a solid track record with them. However, it was a little while ago that the development team confirmed they had gained the rights to develop a 007 title. Beyond that, we didn’t know anything much about it. However, it’s now been confirmed that the title is called 007 First Light, and we should see a game reveal sometime later this week.

June is a big month for the video game industry. We are accustomed to seeing several showcases emerge online, highlighting new upcoming games and updates to titles already revealed. It’s also the start of the summer months, so most of us will be taking time off from work or school. So there’s time to not only sit in and watch these events live but also mark down what games you’ll want to pick up at launch later this year or next. As mentioned, we knew that IO Interactive was working on a 007 game. It’s just now we know what the title is called and when we’ll get our first real look at it.

#EarnTheNumber in 007 First Light, a new game by @iointeractive. Mission brief is headed your way soon. Stay tuned for more information.#007FirstLight pic.twitter.com/Zk46IqHQfb — 007 First Light (@007GameIOI) June 2, 2025

IO Interactive shared on X today that 007 First Light will have a new highlight this week. We should see not only gameplay footage but also new insights into the game’s premise. So far, we know that this is a brand-new storyline where we’re getting an origin story for James Bond. With its line of Hitman games, the studio knows how to focus on stealth, having players blend in with the crowd and go about their missions in a few different ways. Just how much freedom we’ll have as James Bond, though, will remain a mystery for now.

While it’s not confirmed when exactly this week we’ll get our first look at 007 First Light, we do have the Summer Game Fest event scheduled to take place this Friday. So here’s at least one more reason you’ll want to tune into the upcoming event hosted by Geoff Keighley.