Did Rockstar Already Showcase A Major Grand Theft Auto VI Spoiler?

Grand Theft Auto fans are eagerly awaiting the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI. This is a new installment that has been in the works for quite some time. After spending ages in Los Santos, we’ll soon get a nice little vacation in Vice City. Of course, since the announcement of the new game, fans have been looking for any details about what they can potentially expect. So, as you can imagine, there are plenty of supposed Grand Theft Auto VI spoiler posts online. However, one fan is pointing towards Rockstar Games themselves as revealing a major moment in the game’s narrative.

So far, as it stands, we have only two trailers for the upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI game. It’s an elusive title, as Rockstar Games keeps a tight lid on what they are working on. That said, there is evidence in past Rockstar Games trailers that they have showcased some key moments from a title’s storyline in their initial trailers. Initially, once viewed, the trailers don’t appear to share more than just some generic moments.

However, as this post on Reddit breaks down, there are key moments revealed in trailers released for Grand Theft Auto IV, Bully, Grand Theft Auto V, and Red Dead Redemption 2. We won’t spoil anything here, but the post above showcases those trailers and highlights the key moments revealed in them.

With that said, some fans are assuming that there are significant storyline moments that might have been shared in the Grand Theft Auto VI trailers. While it might have looked like some generic scenes like the past Rockstar Games trailers, some moments might play a bigger role in the actual storyline. We’ll just have to wait and see if that’s the case or not.

Of course, outside of the storyline, there is speculation as to what Grand Theft Auto VI might end up costing them. Regardless, until May 26, 2026, rolls around, we’ll continue to see these wild speculations and Grand Theft Auto VI spoiler posts online.