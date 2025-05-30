Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Devs Are Working On A Photo Mode

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 wasn’t a shadow-dropped game. We saw highlights for the title before its release. Coming from a brand-new studio Sandfall Interactive, there might not have been too many players counting down the days to get this game. That said, once it was released, it made a massive wave. Everyone couldn’t get enough of this game, and we’ve sung its praises across our website and YouTube channel. That said, we’re now thrilled to learn that Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 photo mode could be coming our way soon.

Photo modes are pretty common now in video games. It seems developers are constantly working on a mode that gives players the freedom to capture screenshots. They can also be relatively robust, giving you the ability to not only adjust poses but the finer details like aperture. Of course, we don’t have any photo mode right now in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. This feature might not have even been planned for a future update if it wasn’t for the massive amount of success and popularity this game received.

Thanks to Gamespot, we’re finding out that a few members of the development team have appeared on the Final Fantasy Union YouTube channel. One of those individuals was Nicholas Maxon, the art director. While speaking with the hosts, Maxon revealed that a photo mode is high on the list of things the developers want to do.

It appears that not only are they receiving requests from fans about this feature, but they are also receiving requests from the developers working on the game. We can likely expect it with the next major update that will bring new content. However, that’s not going to happen next. Instead, the developers are still working through the various bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements. So hang tight for the Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 photo mode.

Meanwhile, the game’s development team recently revealed that they hit a major milestone. It was revealed that the game hit 3.3 million sales 33 days after Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 launched. Now, that’s quite a surprising feat!