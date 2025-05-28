Best Buy Is Offering Special Nintendo Switch 2 Coin For Those Who Get System There

If you somehow forgot, the Nintendo Switch 2 is just over ONE WEEK AWAY from its launch. The anticipation is growing every single day, and with new announcements about the system’s software lineup, things are only getting more hyped. One thing you’ll likely see over the next week is certain stores and chains revealing special “bonuses” if you happen to buy the game from them and not anyone else. This happens a lot with high-profile releases, and each store attempts to get something different so that they can stand out from the pack. Today, we’re talking about what you can get if you buy or pick up a Switch 2 at Best Buy.

They remain one of the key electronic chain stores in the United States, so it makes sense that they would attempt to offer something to “lure people in.” So, what are they offering? A coin! …yeah, that’s it. It’s just a coin. Just as “interesting” is that the coin has the Nintendo Switch 2 logo on one side and the Best Buy logo on the other. Check it out below:

Best Buy will have a limited-edition commemorative coin for Nintendo Switch 2 purchases and pickup at launch. "Inventory is limited, so be sure to get to the store early for a chance to collect your coin." buff.ly/KbM9etY — Wario64 (@wario64.bsky.social) 2025-05-27T21:59:55.008Z

They’re offering it as a “limited-time reward,” and that’s a fun way of putting it, as we’re not sure how many people actually want it.

If you don’t believe us, you need only look at the comment section of the Blue Sky post above. There are numerous posts saying that it’s a bad item overall or that it’s “less than worthless.” To be fair, there are also those defending the coin option, mainly because it’s a “free item,” and if you don’t like it, you can give it away or just throw it away. After all, it’s just a coin.

We’re sure that people would’ve liked to see a little more effort from Best Buy on this matter, especially since they WILL get people coming in for the midnight launch next week. Then again, those people are likely more concerned about getting a Switch 2 and nothing else. As long as they get the system, they’re happy.

Whether they get the system or not is another matter entirely. As we’ve discussed in the past, the pre-orders for the Switch 2 were insane. When pre-orders went live in the US, multiple sites, including the one for Best Buy, crashed due to the deluge of people trying to get a pre-order in.

Many will try and simply buy one at the various stores in their area on day one, and we wish them all the luck in the world with that.