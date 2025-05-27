Roblox Grow A Garden Otter Guide

Who doesn’t want a great pet? One that will be by your side through thick and thin. One that will go the extra mile to help you if they’re able. That kind of thing. In real life, pets can be a bit…restricted…in what they can actually do. However, in the video game space, it’s a whole different set of rules. Roblox Grow A Garden helps prove that via its pet options. You might not think a gardening game needs pets, but don’t let that fool you! The pets in this game have incredible abilities, depending on the one you get, and that means you need to try them all out to see which one is the best for you!

Or, you could simply go the “Oh, I need this one!” route and pick the one you think is the best, like the otter. Yes. Really. There is an option to get an otter in the game, and we’re here to help you get it with our guide. You’re welcome.

How To Get The Otter In Roblox Grow A Garden

We must start not with the otter itself but the egg it comes from. All pets in the game can be received via eggs that you’ll find at a nearby stall. If you can’t guess, it does take currency to buy one of these eggs. Just as important, and just like many other things in this game, the stall itself constantly updates, meaning that new eggs will arrive all the time. So, you might want to keep checking on it if you want to attempt to get some of the rarer egg types.

There are many tiers of eggs, and the rarer the type, the higher the price. Sadly for you, the egg type we’re going for is the “Legendary” egg type. So, yeah, that’ll be expensive. How expensive? Three million in currency.

Hey, we never said it would be easy to get the otter! We’re just trying to help you get it! Now that you know what you need, you can attempt to grow your garden in such a way that you can make bank quickly, and then get the money so you can buy the egg. Oh, and it’s important to note that the “Legendary Egg” doesn’t always have an otter in it. You’ll need to buy a few before likely getting one.

Once you get one, it’ll help you with your garden by automatically unleashing water on your plants so that they can grow faster. So, the effort to get this pet will be worth it.