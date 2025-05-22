Roblox Dead Spells Best Classes Guide

Why do RPGs, well, most RPGs, have a class system? First of all, why not? Second, many of these worlds love to offer variety to players so they can “test themselves” and find unique strategies to get through bosses, levels, and other challenges that they come across. Plus, if you’re doing it with friends, it’s fun to each choose a different class and see how well you work together to take on the battles ahead. In Roblox Dead Spells, you’ll find that there are plenty of classes to take if you can afford them. Yet, you might be curious about which of these classes is the best to try out!

If that’s the case, then let our guide help you!

What Are The Best Classes In Roblox Dead Spells?

If you haven’t played the game yet, you start off as the “Adventurer” class. That one is the most basic you can get, and many will say you should swap out as soon as you get enough currency to roll for a new one. The currency is curiously named “Burgers.” We don’t get it, but it’s what it’s called. Initially, you’ll only be able to roll, gacha-style, for new classes. However, if you earn enough Burgers, you can straight-up buy a class, which can help you significantly down the line.

So, what classes are the ones you should shoot for above all else?

The best class is arguably the Necromancer. Yep. A classic class in every sense of the word. This one has a few key traits that help elevate it to S-Rank. First, any undead being you come across will instantly be non-hostile to you. Thus, you don’t have to worry about dealing with them. Furthermore, you can summon undead to help you in a fight, ensuring that you don’t take damage. It costs 7500 burgers to get, but it’s well worth the cost.

Then, there’s the King class. This class is incredibly strong because of not only its stats but also the fact that it can summon a Spirit to assist it in battle. Why fight alone when you can have a tag team partner, right?

Finally, there’s the Defected Shogun. Yes, “defected,” not “defective,” that would be an entirely different thing. This is one of several classes that, once you get it, you can’t swap armor or weapons, but you also won’t need to. It has a lower speed stat, but it can do 30% more damage to foes, and the player gets basically double their health bar. This shogun is hard to take down, and that’s why many would want that as their class.