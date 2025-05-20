Roblox Dead Rails Class Unlocking Guide

If you haven’t heard of Roblox Dead Rails by now, you’ve obviously not been paying attention to the guides that we’ve done about the game in the past. The title is a unique roguelike entry where you’ll start on one end of the world, and have to go through several “zones” via train track or other method of transportation, and attempt to make it to the other side of the world without dying. The best way to do that is by getting classes to up your arsenal and ensure you can take on the threats ahead, as there are many. However, if you’re new to the game, you might not know how to do that!

So, allow our guide to help you traverse the Roblox Dead Rails world so you can get the class you need to survive!

How To Unlock Classes

The good news here is that unlocking classes is very simple. Plus, there are a bunch you can unlock over time. The bad news is that to do so, you need bonds, which we’ve talked about before in guides. You can either get them naturally through finding them in cities or simply buying them via Robux, or you can take on challenges to earn bonds over time.

Regardless of the path you take, once you collect them, you’ll want to use them wisely to get the class you want. Some of these classes are a mere 15 bonds, while others go all the way up to 75! Thus, you might have to make a decision about whether you keep ‘stacking bonds’ to try and get one of the better classes first, or whether you just go for what’s available and see whether it works out for you.

As noted, there are numerous classes for you to unlock, and each of them comes with its own strengths and weaknesses. There are classes that give you guns and ammo right off the bat so you can fight off threats. Others are able to give you animal support via a horse to ride on or wolves to take with you on your journey. For those doing multiplayer attempts, you might want to get the Doctor, which will allow you to revive your fallen friends.

If you’re having a tough time getting through the game, you might want to be a Survivalist, who does more damage the more they’re injured.

You’ll want to keep a close eye on all those classes to see which is best, and which one suits your playstyle!