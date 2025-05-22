PlayStation Showcase Not Expected Until This Fall

Update:

It’s worth pointing out that another insider, Jeff Grubb, discussed what he heard. Thanks to a Reddit post, it looks like Jeff does think we’ll have a State of Play in June but not a major showcase. So again, we’ll have to wait and see if Sony makes an announcement. We’re also clarifying past comments were focused on PlayStation Showcase and not a State of Play.

Original Story…

We’re inching our way closer to the summer season and, more importantly, June. June is a big month for the video game industry. We see several showcases roll out around this time to give fans and media a look at what’s to come. With Summer Game Fest taking over what was E3 and individual companies throwing together their own showcases, we normally have a lot on our plates. But that might change this year, with the PlayStation Showcase not likely happening.

A few showcases are already confirmed for this coming month. As mentioned, we have the Summer Game Fest, which is a general showcase featuring third-party studios highlighting new games or updating fans about what’s coming our way. That said, there’s also news that Xbox Games Showcase is coming our way, which will follow up with a deep dive on Obsidian Entertainment’s The Outer Worlds 2.

Thanks to a report from The Gamer, we’re finding out that a couple of insiders are chiming in about the PlayStation Showcase—or, it might be better to say, the lack of a PlayStation Showcase. It turns out insiders NateTheHate and John Harker have both recently stated that they haven’t heard of a Showcase event anytime soon.

Instead, we might not see anything until the fall. That’s a bit surprising for some fans, but hopefully, we’ll get something big this fall to watch unfold. Meanwhile, that could also be the case for the folks at Nintendo. We haven’t heard anything about a Nintendo Direct for June, but with the Nintendo Switch 2 launching on June 5, 2025, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Nintendo hold out a little while before they have a new showcase.

Right now, these are just speculation and rumors. So far, nothing officially confirms that Sony is not holding a presentation this summer.