Industry Insider Teases One Major Game Will Be Featured At Summer Game Fest

We’re quickly approaching summer, and a slew of events come with it. If you’ve been following the video game industry for a long time, you know June is a big month. We typically have various game presentations to highlight some titles coming our way soon. One of the events that we can expect to take place is the Summer Game Fest.

It’s already been confirmed that Summer Game Fest will take place on June 6, 2025. That will bring some exciting new game reveals and updates to some of our more anticipated games. However, just what titles will be confirmed to appear remains a mystery. For now, we can all make our predictions and see if there are leaks or confirmations from development teams.

Today, an industry insider with a strong following, NateTheHate, has spoken on X about what they have heard. One follower asked if Tomb Raider, Project 007, or The Wolf Among Us 2 would be featured at this year’s Summer Game Fest. According to NateTheHate, at least one of those games will be featured.

Unfortunately, they didn’t state which game on that list would be featured. Regardless, we’re sure that will have more than a few fans crossing their fingers on these games. All three are major titles that will hopefully appear sooner rather than later. Even if they miss out on Summer Game Fest, we’re hopeful 2025 doesn’t wrap without some new marketing materials released.

Likewise, we might see some adjustments in the game industry regarding release dates. Grand Theft Auto VI was easily one of this year’s biggest and most anticipated games. However, it was recently pushed back to May 2026. That could open up the door for more developers to rearrange their game releases, either pushing them forward to this year or even further back now that we know May 2026 should see the next GTA installment.