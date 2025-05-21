Roblox Grow A Garden Chicken Zombie Guide

Pets are something that just about everyone appreciates. If you know someone who doesn’t appreciate them, then there’s probably something really wrong with that person. Just saying. Anyway, pets are so vital to our lives that we don’t just want to have them in real life, we want to have them in video games, too! You might be surprised, though, that something like Roblox Grow A Garden has pets within it. After all, it’s a game about growing crops and plants and making bank off them. However, the pets in the game have special traits that can be used to improve your crops and just make the process even more fun.

If you want to go for one of the more “extreme” pets out there that you can get, then you might want to check out the chicken zombie pet. Yes, that’s a real thing, and our guide is here to help you get it.

How To Get The Chicken Zombie Pet In Roblox Grow A Garden

If you’re thinking, “Wait, doesn’t that chicken zombie look like that OTHER blocky chicken from that one movie that came out recently?” Yeah. It does. Just roll with it. Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, after all.

The chicken zombie pet is a recent addition to the game and is one of the rarest pets that you can possibly get. The reason for that is simple: the pet was part of a giveaway. Specifically, that giveaway was done when the game updated on the 17th. That means that if you weren’t given it already, you’re not going to get it “naturally” by now.

So, is that it? Can you do nothing to get this bird? Not so fast. There is a way to still get it. You simply have to be patient and trade with someone who’s willing to give up theirs.

If you’re up for that, chat away with players and see if anyone is willing to give up their pet for a reasonable price. Should you be able to get one, the benefits are potentially well worth the effort. The “trait” of this particular chicken is to cause a mutation in your crops. Specifically, the “zombified” mutation. You’ll know it’s happened when you see it, and when you do, the yield of your crop that was zombified will increase in value by a magnitude of 25!

So, if you’re able to make that happen to one of the more valuable crops in your field, you’ll be rolling in it.