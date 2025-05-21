Silent Hill 2 Steam Update Has Fans Expecting A Born From A Wish DLC Announcement

The folks over at Bloober Team had a tough battle ahead of themselves. There were some skeptics when they were finally unveiled as the developers working on a Silent Hill 2 remake. Some fans were just not fond of their games, and Silent Hill 2, being the most cherished classic of the franchise, there was some hesitation. Would the team deliver on a game loved by so many? Fortunately, the studio hit it out of the park, and the game was a big hit.

Konami and Bloober Team are already partnering up again. Just what those projects are is a mystery. However, despite Bloober Team or Konami not confirming DLC is coming, fans are anticipating a Born From A Wish story DLC. This piece of story content wasn’t featured in the original release. Instead, Team Silent brought it out with the Xbox port.

However, that side story wasn’t featured in the main game for the Silent Hill 2 remake. It had some fans already expecting that the content would come in the form of DLC later on. Thanks to a Reddit user, it was discovered that the game listing on SteamDB was updated. The update was marked as DLC with some additional ratings, a move fans feel wouldn’t be necessary since the game was already rated. Furthermore, as the original poster noted, developers can’t update the listing for DLC without having one in Steamworks.

So, more clues are pointing towards a Born From A Wish DLC coming our way. The real question on fans’ minds is when we’ll get the announcement. Could we see it arrive alongside an Xbox Series X/S version release announcement? That might help give newcomers to Silent Hill 2 who didn’t own a capable PC or PlayStation 5 a reason to pick the game up, as well as veteran players, a reason to return to the game.

Again, all this is speculation and rumors, as we have nothing official. The only latest news for franchise fans was confirmation that Silent Hill F would have a panel during Anime Expo 2025. As for Born From A Wish, without getting into spoilers, the side story focuses on Maria shortly before she meets James in the main campaign.