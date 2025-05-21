Gameranx

Xbox Game Pass Now Has Access To Over 50 Classic Games

by

Looking to go back and play one of those classic Activision gems?

Xbox Game Pass subscribers woke up today with news that finally unveiled the second wave of May 2025 titles. However, that wasn’t the only shred of new information to emerge online for subscribers. It looks like Microsoft’s Xbox team has partnered up with a collaboration with Anstream Arcade to bring out over 50 classic Activision games to subscribers.

The news emerged through the Xbox Wire, where Microsoft confirmed the collaboration. Specifically, this move focuses on classic Activision games from the 1980s and 1990s. Some of those titles include everything from Commando to Mech Warrior 2: 31st Century Combat. This move is also another step towards Microsoft’s goal of being committed to game preservation and backward compatibility.

We’re all for getting access to classic games on modern devices. It’s worth pointing out that this new Retro Classics section will be available to Game Pass members across all supported platforms. Whether you’re playing on consoles, PC, or cloud gaming, you’ll be able to enjoy some of these iconic video game titles. Going this route, you’ll also have features like new challenge modes and competitive leaderboards.

That said, this is far from all the games Antstream Arcade has access to. So, you might be interested in checking out all the games you can enjoy from Antstream if you’re also keen on playing some other classics outside of Activision titles. You can purchase a compilation of classic games across Xbox, PC, and PlayStation platforms.

Meanwhile, you can view the latest marketing video highlighting the new Retro Classics below. Otherwise, you’ll also find the latest set of Xbox Game Pass titles that are being added to the service throughout the remainder of this month and the start of June right here.

