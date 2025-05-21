Xbox Game Pass Finally Unveils May 2025 Wave Games

It’s always exciting to start the new month and see what additions are added to your favorite subscription services. Fortunately, we don’t get just one of those exciting announcement posts for Xbox Game Pass subscribers. Dubbed waves, each month, Microsoft unveils two sets of waves for its gaming subscription service. The first comes out at the start of the month and reveals the games that will take us through to the middle of the month.

However, we also typically get another wave of Game Pass additions unveiled midway through the month. Interestingly enough, the second wave reveal didn’t come at its usual time. Normally, we would already have the official Xbox Wire post confirming the games coming our way to get us through the rest of May. Fortunately, the wait is finally over, and we can chart out the games that might help us through until June.

Xbox Game Pass May 2025 Wave 2

Monster Train 2 (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – May 21 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Creatures of Ava (Xbox Series X|S) – May 22 Now with Game Pass Standard

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 (Xbox Series X|S) – May 22 Now with Game Pass Standard

Tales of Kenzera: Zau (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) EA Play – May 22 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 27 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

To a T (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – May 28 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Metaphor ReFantazio (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – May 29 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

Spray Paint Simulator (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – May 29 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Crypt Custodian (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 3 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

Symphonia (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 3 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard



This official Xbox Wire post also confirms that fifteen more games will be coming to Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta). However, it’s worth pointing out that these games won’t be available until May 23, 2025. So, you have a few days, but you can find the following games added to the mix below.

