Xbox Game Pass Is Removing These 5 Games

Xbox Game Pass subscribers are greeted with two major posts each month. Called waves, Microsoft reveals a wave of games coming at the start of the month and a second wave midway through the month. These waves will include exciting new games to enjoy across PC, cloud gaming, and, of course, your Xbox consoles. However, those waves also include news of what games will be leaving the service.

Unfortunately, not every game added to Xbox Game Pass will stick around. We know that Microsoft’s first-party games will remain on the service. That’s, of course, if there are no licensing issues that might arise, forcing the game to get booted. But beyond that, we know that third-party game additions are only available for an unannounced duration.

Today, we’re getting the official announcement from the Xbox Wire on what games will be coming to the second wave of May 2025. With it, there was confirmation that five games will be removed from the service at the end of this month. You can find the games that will be leaving the subscription service below.

Xbox Game Pass Leaving Soon

Cassette Beasts (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Firework (PC)

Humanity (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Remnant 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengance of the Slayer (Cloud, Console, and PC)

It’s unfortunate news if one of the games you’re currently enjoying is on here. Hopefully, if one of the games was on your radar, you’ll have had time to enjoy the game before it was actually taken off the service. Fortunately, there is a slight incentive here to pick up the game.

Microsoft offers a special 20% discount for games leaving the service. Just as long as you’re an Xbox Game Pass subscriber and you purchase a digital copy of the game before it’s officially removed, you’ll get to save some money to retain it in your library. With all that said, if you haven’t checked out what was coming to the subscription service, you can view a complete breakdown right here.