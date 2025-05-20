Red Dead Redemption Games Get a Price Increase Across Select Markets

We’re living in some interesting times right now. With the tariffs and the rise of resources required to create new AAA video game experiences, costs are going up. It’s already risen for a new AAA game for this latest generation of consoles. If you recall, we saw the typical standard price go from $60 to $70. However, with Nintendo dropping the $80 price tag for select Switch 2 games, others are starting to follow suit. But interestingly enough, some older games might be seeing a price jump as well. That includes Rockstar Games’ Red Dead Redemption and its sequel.

Thanks to a report from Pure Xbox, we’re finding out today that Red Dead Redemption and its sequel have seen a slight price increase. This is going above the non-sale price, and while it’s just a small bump up, it’s enough to warrant fans wondering what might be happening. Both games are at the point where they are generally priced significantly lower than their initial debut, giving fans a chance to dive into a game at a steep discount.

It’s worth noting that there hasn’t been a change yet in the United States, but other markets have seen a price jump for those two particular games. Whether that will change in the future remains to be seen. However, we’re also wondering what might be going on. Speculation is all we can go by at the moment, which again we can put down as the general increase in price due to tariff concerns. After all, outside of Nintendo and its $80 games, Microsoft recently unveiled a rise in the cost of consoles, games, and accessories, with tariffs playing a factor.

So, we might also see some older games get a slight price adjustment. Or, very much like Pure Xbox put it, maybe this is a move to see a price increase over the GTA 6 production costs—a last chance to squeeze as much money as possible from their games before their next behemoth launches. Of course, we’re all waiting to see just how much Grand Theft Auto VI will cost us when it finally releases into the marketplace in May 2026.