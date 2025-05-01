Gameranx

Xbox Is Raising The Price For Consoles, Games & Accessories

This is going to be rough.

It’s a rough little period we’re going through right now. We’re not going to get into the politics of it all. But, without going into depth here, new tariffs within the United States are raising the price of some items. One of the latest batches of items to see a whopping increase will be the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

Thanks to The Game Business, we’re finding out that worldwide, Microsoft is raising the prices for their latest Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S console. We’ll focus here on the market in the United States, but it looks like every market will see a price jump. However, it’s not just the consoles that are seeing a price rise. It’s also bled over onto the video games and accessories. Thanks to a guide from The Game Business, we have a breakdown of the new pricing for the United States.

Xbox United States Updated Pricing

-Xbox Series S 512GB $380
-Xbox Series S 1TB $430
-Xbox Series X Digital $550
-Xbox Series X $600
-Xbox Series X 2TB $730
-Xbox Wireless Controller Special Edition $80
-Xbox Wireless Controller Limited Edition $90
-Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Full $200
-Xbox Wireless Headset $120

So, we are seeing some notable increases, such as consoles going up $100. This is quite a sticker shock for some who might have been holding out to pick up a new console, and hopefully, we’ll see prices drop sooner rather than later. At least, thanks to the report, we’re getting some insight into the increases happening this year.

We’re also finding out that some games might also see a rise in price to $80, much like how Nintendo handled some games for the Switch 2. However, we’ll have to wait and see what games will come with that price tag. For some players, this might mean holding off on some of the bigger game titles they planned on diving into.

