The Witcher 4 Will Give More Tools & Opportunities Than Past Witcher Games

The Witcher 4 is quite the anticipated game. We know CD Projekt Red is actively working on the title. Likewise, we know that this time around, Ciri will be the leading protagonist. However, even though Geralt might not be in the driver’s seat regarding this installment, you can still expect plenty of morally tough choices to come your way, much like how Geralt had to deal with throughout his journey.

In a recent interview on IGN, the publication spoke with various creators at CD Projekt Red. During their conversation, the topic of choices and how the team seeks to bring these out for players was discussed. The main focus and the heart of these choices is to ensure that players not only get an emotional journey, but one that they feel is okay with their consequences.

Whatever the choice is and whatever the consequence is, we want players to feel rewarded, even if the emotion in the end is sadness. If this is coherent with the emotional journey we’re delivering, [it will allow] the player to feel [that they are] okay with this consequence. – Sebastian Kalemba

Sebastian Kalemba is a game director at CD Projekt Red and is actively working on The Witcher 4. So, it does sound like we’ll still have an emotional rollercoaster waiting for us. Of course, it will be interesting to see how some of these choices will play out and where these branching storylines might take us.

That said, there is also a very notable change this time around for the developers actively working on The Witcher 4. We know that the studio has dropped its REDengine and switched to Unreal Engine 5 for this next game. This should open up more opportunities for the team and in turn give players a little more content.

It’s the evolution of The Witcher, so more tools at players’ disposal to be able to not only play and go with the consequences narratively, but also gameplay wise. We want to give players more tools, more opportunities, to be able to feel that ‘I am the player and I define my experience.’ – Sebastian Kalemba

From the sound of things, this next installment will seek to raise the bar even higher for the franchise. Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait and see some of these new tools and opportunities the game will offer. At the moment we only have one trailer so far that announced the game. Hopefully, we won’t end this year without a new trailer showcasing the gameplay and perhaps pulling back the veil on the game’s premise.

Fortunately, we do know that The Witcher 4 will see the return of another fan favorite feature. Those of you who spent countless hours playing Gwent can expect the card game to return. Meanwhile, it’s worth pointing out that there have been beta invite scams going around.