Take-Two CEO Says Delays Pain Him But GTA 6 Should Make Its New Targeted Date

Grand Theft Auto fans are hungry. We knew that Grand Theft Auto VI was slated to launch this year. That was the big headline news to come out towards the tail end of 2023. When Rockstar Games released their first trailer for GTA 6, it came with the generic 2025 launch window, with fans waiting for the specific release date. Even recent comments from Take-Two Interactive’s CEO, Strauss Zelnick, seemed awfully confident it would land in the marketplace. So, what changed, and what does Strauss Zelnick feel about the new launch date?

Not long ago, IGN reached out to Strauss Zelnick to see how confident he felt the launch of GTA 6 would happen this year. At the time, Zelnick noted that he felt really good about it. However, just three months after those comments, we got the official word that Rockstar Games was delaying the game an entire year. Now, IGN recently got back with Strauss Zelnick to see what happened.

According to Zelnick’s comments, it became clear that there was just not enough time to polish the game. With a team striving for perfection, Rockstar Games looked to ensure they had enough time to produce a solid product. That said, while it might hurt Take-Two’s initial projected numbers, games like Borderlands 4 and Mafia: The Old Country are still coming this year.

As we get closer to completion of a title that’s seeking perfection, the needs or lack thereof, for continued polish become clear. In this case there was an opportunity with a small amount of incremental time, we thought, to make sure Rockstar Games achieves its creative vision with no limitations. And I supported of course that approach. I feel really good about how Fiscal 26 looks sitting here today. And while of course, delays pain me — how could they not? — the most important thing to do is to support your teams in their search for perfection. – Strauss Zelnick

That said, even though Strauss Zelnick backs the decision to delay the game, it still pains him that it happened. He went on to say that historically, when the developers slap a date on a game under Take-Two Interactive, they are generally really good at delivering it on time.

I think historically when we set a specific date, generally speaking, we’ve been very good about reaching it.- Strauss Zelnick

So, as it stands, we should get the game on May 26, 2026. That will hopefully arrive without any issues or further delays. Of course, all we can do right now is wait and see if Rockstar Games can get the game through the finish line.