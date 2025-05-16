Rumor: Red Dead Redemption 2 Is Coming To The Switch 2 This Year

Feeling FOMO about Grand Theft Auto 6 being delayed to next year? Rockstar allegedly still has a really big release this year.

Necro Felipe claims in Universo Nintendo that Rockstar and Take-Two is bringing Red Dead Redemption 2 to the Switch 2. Not only that, but the game is coming this year.

Necro Felipe cites two other gaming websites, namely, Nintendúo and Gamereactor Spain AKA Gamereactor España, and both add another surprising claim. Both claim that Red Dead Redemption 2 is releasing to the Switch shortly after the game also gets a next-generation upgrade for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Red Dead Redemption 2 launched in 2018 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and is playable on each console’s ninth generation counterpart via backwards compatibility. If this rumor is true, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S are not getting native ports, but the Switch 2 will.

There is a big difference between Nintendúo’s and Gamereactor’s rumors. Nintendúo claims that the Switch 2 version of Red Dead Redemption 2 is releasing before the end of this financial year on March 31, 2026. However, Gamereactor is even more aggressive, claiming that Nintendo gets their second dose of Red in 2025.

Considering we’re now at May 2025, Nintendo and Take-Two Interactive will have to bring this announcement in a big show this year. Take-Two also has Borderlands 4 coming to the Switch 2 this September 2025, so if Red Dead Redemption 2 is also coming, they’ll have to schedule this with some distance so that both games can be as successful as possible. It certainly looks like the most opportune time for that would be next month, the time of the year that was traditionally known as E3 Week.

Getting back to PlayStation and Xbox, there was a rumor last year that Red Dead Redemption 2 was originally planned to release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in March 2025; AKA, two months ago. It isn’t clear from that rumor if Take-Two and Rockstar was working on native ports or ‘remasters’ or simple next-gen upgrades to those platforms. It’s possible that they chose to dip the budgets and make these upgrades, so that they could focus on making the best Switch 2 port that they could make.

There’s clearly a lot of interest from 3rd parties, not only to publish their big games on the Switch 2, but to actively help make it a huge success. That means they’ll be making as many ‘impossible ports’ to a ‘Nintendo platform’ as possible – and it looks like that means redefining what can be deemed possible on Nintendo.