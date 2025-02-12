Borderlands 4 Gets New Trailer and Official Release Date

It doesn’t matter if it’s 2025 or a year that is long past…there ain’t no rest for the wicked! The Sony State of Play that aired today highlighted multiple 3rd party titles that you can check out, but one that many will enjoy the most is Borderlands 4. The latest in the insane RPG shooter has lots to offer players, and in the State of Play, we got a look at the numerous kinds of weapons that you’ll be able to wield as you rain havoc, amongst other things, on foes that get in your way. You can check out the full trailer below.

So, yeah, there will be blood, and weapons, and plenty of people to spew blood out of via those weapons. It’s a nasty cycle, but what else would you expect from someone like Gearbox Software? That’s what we thought. Anyway, the trailer showcased many different types of weapons, not just guns, but elemental melee weapons that you’ll be able to hurl at enemies to make them suffer. Oh, but fear not, there are plenty of guns that do all manner of things for you to use. After all, this is Gearbox Software, and the “Two Randys” promised in the State of Play that there would be “too many guns to count” when they break things down even further.

That’s right. While the team dropped a trailer today, they also promised that there would be a future State of Play for Borderlands 4 that would dive into everything about the title. You’ll learn more about the Vault Hunters, the world you’re in, the enemies you face, and why you must “break free” from what’s going on around you. There isn’t a date for this new State of Play. However, the team did reveal the game’s official release date of September 23rd, 2025. Yep, we’re just over 7 months out from the title causing all sorts of havoc across multiple systems. Gaming systems, that is.

Based on what we do know about the game, the title is set in Kairos. You’ll play as one of a new set of Vault Hunters and go up against the Timekeeper, a new villain who apparently will be even worse than Handsome Jack! That’s not something you say lightly.

You’ll have to go across the planet, fight bad guys, raise up a resistance, and stop this tyrant from getting his way. We’re pretty sure there’s an anti-Timekeeper gun somewhere that you can use.