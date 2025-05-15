Roblox Dead Rails Solo Run Class Guide

In many video games, one of the funnest elements of gameplay isn’t just fighting enemies, but fighting them as a specific class of character that you must choose from early on to see how things go. Every class in these games is different, and just about everyone has a different style of play they prefer to get the job done. If you don’t like one class, you switch it over on your next run and see how that feels. In the case of Roblox Dead Rails, there are 15 classes to select after you acquire some Bonds. Like many other games, each has its ups and downs, and you’ll need to find the one that’s right for you.

The question for this guide, though, is what class is best suited to those who want to take on Roblox Dead Rails by themselves. We’ll break down your best options.

The Best Classes For A Solo Run

So, where to begin? How about with the one that honestly doesn’t cost too much, but can give you a big advantage during a key part of the gameplay loop? That would be none other than the werewolf class. Yes. Really.

While it only works at night, for obvious reasons, the transformation into the creature will give you a x2 boost in the damage you deal, the speed you have, and even doubles your health bar! Plus, as if that wasn’t enough, those boosts also apply to your weapons!

Now, yes, you do have to be more careful in the daytime, as your stats drop below average. Yet, if you play things carefully and heal yourself often, you’ll make it to nighttime and be able to be the beast of the lands once more!

If that’s not your thing, there are other good options for you to have an edge right out of the gate. For example, the Packmaster class will allow you to have three wolves already tamed the moment you put the class on. Plus, as we noted in another guide, you can tame as many wolves as you want and have an army of them at your beck and call. Who needs friends when you have wolves?

Or, if you want to make the enemies you kill work for you, you could always become a Necromancer and just revive those that you kill. Just be mindful of your health!

Naturally, you can check out the other classes and see if you have a better idea of how to make it through the game. Best of luck on the rails!