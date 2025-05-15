Like A Dragon Is Coming To Roblox

A key thing that many fans have noticed about Roblox is that it’s not exactly “subtle” when it comes to the games that it has on its servers sometimes. By that, we mean that the “references” that they have are very obvious and sometimes blatant. There are those who wonder how the teams behind these games quite literally “get away with it.” One answer is that they just “fly under the radar” and do just enough not to get a cease and desist order. The other way is by creating actual official content with the development teams. Like a Dragon is the next franchise to do such a thing within the universe.

The reveal comes from Geek Out, who noted on their site that this is indeed a “licensed experience,” which means they’re working with SEGA to make it happen. At this present time, they’re not revealing too much about what the game experience will be like, but they did have this to say about the collaboration:

“Like a Dragon is a critically acclaimed game franchise created by SEGA, known for its mature storytelling and exploration of complex themes such as love, humanity, and betrayal. Set in Japan’s vibrant entertainment districts, the series offers a gritty and realistic portrayal of modern urban life. Our goal is to deliver the unique charm of Like a Dragon freshly and engagingly, leveraging the power of Roblox’s interactive world.

We are diligently advancing development toward the official release. As development progresses, we will share updates and exclusive social media content. We appreciate your continued interest and support as the project moves forward.”

If one were to guess about what the Roblox version of the game would be like, it’s likely to be an up-close and personal brawler mixed with some powerful attacks that characters can unlock over time. The series has also dabbled into the RPG side of things with turn-based battles, wacky summons, and using all manner of weapons, so you can’t discount that, either.

Geek Out did release a singular image of what the game collaboration would look like, and it seems to be leaning into the more mainline games, which are a bit more dour in their vibe and setting. Even still, that doesn’t mean that it couldn’t be an expansive experience that allows for some of the franchise’s classic mini-games and such.

Either way, if you’re a fan of this series, you might want to pay attention to this as time goes on.