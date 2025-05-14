What Are The Oldest Games On Roblox?

They say that “age is but a number,” but in the video game industry, that “number” takes on a whole new meaning the more it grows. After all, the older the game is, the more that gamers get nostalgic for it and wonder how things have advanced since it first came out. To that end, Roblox has that level of “nostalgia” going on within it, as the games that creators are making today are vastly more sophisticated and wondrous than the ones that were made back in 2006. Yes, that’s right. The game is almost 20 years old, and that has us wondering about which games are indeed the oldest on the platform.

To get that answer, you have to go all the way back to January 26th, 2006. Unsurprisingly, the game itself, Rocket Arena, was made by the Roblox crew. This was one of the first offerings that the game had so that players could see what was there before going off to make their own things. After all, if you don’t have something to play with, why should people play?

One of the twists is that the game lasted until 2017 before finally being shut down. However, you couldn’t exactly call it a “huge success,” because in those 11 years of life, it only had about 2 million visits. Considering tens of millions play the main game every day, that’s a pretty low number. Even still, the game has reverence in the community, and “follow-up” games by creators have been made since.

Then, there was Classic Place, which was opened on March 10th, 2006. Curiously, despite it coming after that last title we mentioned, this was the first game that many players would play, as it served as an “introduction” to the universe itself. Yet, just as interesting, it only lasted a few years before different “introductions” took over.

The last one we’ll talk about is Abyss’s Place, or the “Forest of Desolation.” It was made in August 2006, and the important thing about this one is that it was officially the first user game created in the universe. That’s right, this was the first one that an actual gamer made and not the dev team. You want to hear the irony about it, right? It may have been the first, but it wasn’t exactly that popular. It had just over 700 visits before it shut down a few years later.

So, as you can see, things have come a LONG way since these three titles were made.