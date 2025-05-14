PlayStation 5 Could See Another Price Hike Over Tariff Concerns

Sony might be seeing a new price hike for the PlayStation 5. The prices for console hardware increased in a few markets not long ago. However, those in the United States managed to avoid this price increase. That might change soon as Sony looks to figure out how to come up with 100 billion yen due to the tariffs.

It’s a bit wild to think that we’re talking about tariffs. However, the recent tariff changes within the United States have been in the headlines. We’re not going to get into the politics of it all here. Although these tariffs play a role in the video game industry. Thanks to The Verge, we’re finding out that Sony is seeking a means to recoup after they are projecting impacts from the tariffs to reach 100 billion yen.

During an earnings call, Sony CFO Lin Tao spoke about passing prices to consumers. There are expectations that we might see the PlayStation 5 rise in costs, though it could be that we’ll see other adjustments with Sony’s products come up outside of the PlayStation 5. There’s no telling where Sony is heading with pricing its electronics business, as nothing has been set in stone yet. Lin Tao only notes that this is something the company is considering.

As expected Sony is considering passing along the tarrif impact by increasing the price of their products. So it's assumed the PS5 price could be impacted. pic.twitter.com/a7nR1BZ9Rv — Destin (@DestinLegarie) May 14, 2025

You can view Lin’s comments in the video posted on X from Destiny above. That said, some other areas are also being considered, such as moving manufacturing to the United States for the PlayStation 5 to help keep costs down. At the very least, it’s a heads-up that you might have to pay a little more for a PlayStation 5 if you haven’t already purchased the console.

Sony isn’t alone in this. Microsoft announced this month that it had to raise the price for its Xbox consoles, games, and accessories. Normally, console prices would gradually go down, especially years after they were released. But that’s unfortunately not the case right now.