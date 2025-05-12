Grand Theft Auto VI Had To Be Delayed According To Leaker

Grand Theft Auto VI was easily the most anticipated game coming out this year. However, as you all know by now, this game was delayed until next year. Instead, the developers need a little more time to cook this one up. As a result, the new launch is set to take place in May of 2026.

Fans can’t wait to get their hands on Grand Theft Auto VI, which has been on everyone’s radar for years now. Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait another year to get our hands on the game. Today, we’re discovering that a leaker who had proven credible in the past about GTA 6 revealed that the delay was absolutely necessary.

According to Dexerto, X user GameRoll mentioned the lead characters’ last names before the second trailer was released, confirming their information. However, GameRoll noted that he is not an insider and only knows minor things. So that information was a one-off and not a source that would come out regularly with new information.

That said, they also noted that one thing that was made clear to them from their source was that the delay was essential. If Rockstar Games pushed the game through the finish line and released it this year, it would be a significantly worse product.

One thing I’ll also say is that this source made it very clear to me that a delay to 2026 was ABSOLUTELY necessary.



If we had gotten GTA 6 in 2025, it would have been a significantly worse game. They began cutting a lot of cool stuff to try and make that deadline. https://t.co/sU7ZZ2D79K — GameRoll (@GameRoll_) May 11, 2025

Instead, they were cutting a lot of cool stuff to make the deadline. As a result, Rockstar Games decided that the best move was to push the game to May of 2026. That should hopefully keep all the new little mechanics and details in the game. Fortunately, while we were given the news of a delay, Rockstar Games at least gave us a second trailer.

Currently, we are expecting Grand Theft Auto VI in May of 2026. Hopefully, this second trailer release is not the only new shred of marketing materials released for the game. But for now, we’ll have to wait and see if anything new happens to emerge online from the development team.