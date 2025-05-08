Nintendo Reportedly Confirms Only Two Switch 2 Themes At Launch

There was a lot of hype built up around Nintendo at the start of the year. We knew that April would finally be the month that Nintendo would open up more on the Switch 2. Fortunately, they were able to roll out the Nintendo Direct presentation on time, and we got a better overview of the console hardware and the video games coming for the platform at launch.

However, some details are still being released to the public. Just yesterday, we reported on how the Nintendo Switch 2 will pair with the original Joy-Cons. So, for those of you hoping that the Nintendo company would announce their plans to bring out more themes for the Switch 2 UI and homescreen at launch, you’re out of luck.

Thanks to Dexerto, which translated a report from Nintenderos, the Switch 2 will reportedly only have two themes available at launch: the standard light and dark options. This might be a bit frustrating for some players who either felt the UI could use a change from what we had with the original Nintendo Switch or just want to add a little flair to their system.

This is just a report on what’s apparently confirmed for the Nintendo Switch 2 launch. We could see some themes brought out for the platform later on. All we can do is wait and see if that ends up being the case or not. At least, we’re hopeful that’s the case, so we’re getting a little more fun and control with how the homescreen UI will visually look.

Again, we’re not far from the first batch of Nintendo Switch 2 units being in gamers’ hands. Those who managed to secure a pre-order can expect the platform to release on June 5, 2025. In the meantime, it looks like one individual thinks he has his hands on a Switch 2 motherboard. You can read more about that report right here.