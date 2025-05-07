Nintendo Reveals How Players Can Pair Switch Joy-Cons On The Switch 2

Last month was a big one for Nintendo. We knew well in advance at the start of this year that April would be the month Nintendo fully pulled back the veil. The Nintendo Direct would feature the upcoming Switch 2 console along with a slew of video games that would also arrive for the platform. However, the Nintendo Direct presentation also showcased Nintendo Today, an application that you can install on your mobile devices to learn new tidbits of information daily, such as news about the upcoming console.

Today, a new video was posted that showcased the Switch 2 console. In particular, the video was about connecting the original Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons with the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2. Now, the upcoming console is bigger overall and offers a different connection method for the Joy-Cons. However, that doesn’t mean your original Joy-Cons are incompatible with the console.

Instead, there’s a new means to sync the console’s Joy-Cons. The video, which was captured and shared on X by OatmealDome, shows the process. Overall, it’s as simple as going to the prompt to connect a controller to the Nintendo Switch 2 console and then pressing the sync button on your original Joy-Con.

It is possible to connect Joy-Con 1, as shown in the video. By doing so, you can play Switch 1 games that are incompatible with Joy-Con 2, like Ring Fit Adventure. pic.twitter.com/7v2rrStGju — OatmealDome (@OatmealDome) May 7, 2025

Fortunately, if you managed to get a pre-order in, we don’t have long before we can play around with the console ourselves. Nintendo is set to release the new console on June 5, 2025. Even developers are waiting for a console, as dev kits were not readily available. Most developers have to wait for Nintendo to open up the ability to pick up a dev kit, with a select few gaining access.

While Nintendo is gearing up to release the new console, it is also busy with some legal battles. For instance, we recently reported that Nintendo is suing Genki over the Switch 2 CEO demo showcase, which happened well before the official announcement.