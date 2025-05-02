Rockstar Games Dev Team Didn’t Believe GTA 6 Fall 2025 Was A Real Launch Window Says Insider

Since the end of 2023, gamers have been waiting for 2025’s arrival. Rockstar Games unveiled to the masses the first announcement trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI, which confirmed a 2025 launch. Still, it hasn’t stopped fans from endlessly speculating on when we would see a new trailer and when the game would arrive this year. However, this morning, we all got word directly from Rockstar Games that this title was being pushed back to next year.

I’m sure that more than a few of you assume this would happen. Some might have assumed as much when the trailer first dropped at the end of 2023. Games can oftentimes get pushed back, especially these behemoth titles that cost an obscene amount of money. You want that first experience in the game for players to be memorable and as bug-free as possible.

Nobody I’ve talked to at Rockstar has believed Fall 2025 was a real window for a very long time now. Too much work, not enough time, and what appears to be a real desire from management to avoid brutal crunch. GTA VI slipping to 2026 has seemed inevitable for months if not longer — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier.bsky.social) 2025-05-02T11:40:06.661Z

Skepticism is always healthy, but I've been keeping tabs on this for years (since my big 2018 story about Red Dead 2's crunch). They certainly haven't eliminated *all* overtime but everyone I've talked to at Rockstar says it's night and day from previous projects. If that changes, I'll report on it. — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier.bsky.social) 2025-05-02T15:33:59.086Z

So, we’ll see 2025 wrap up without the official arrival of GTA 6. Get ready to spend more time in Los Santos in GTA 5, but there is one insider who is alerting followers that he told you as much earlier this year. Jason Schreier is a well-respected journalist and industry insider. Having connections just about everywhere, Jason has heard from developers at Rockstar that they didn’t believe a Fall 2025 launch window was real.

Jason alerted followers on Bluesky today that there’s too much work and not enough time to get this game out. Likewise, it seems that developers are striving to avoid a crunch, so it’s being pushed to a May 26, 2026, release date. We’ll just have to wait and see if any new trailers come out this year to paint a further picture of what to expect. That said, we already know that Take-Two Interactive is behind Rockstar Games’ move to delay this title into 2026 and give them time to make some excellent.