Could Clair Obscur Expedition 33 Get DLC?

Given all the negativity that can sometimes overwhelm the gaming space, it’s always wonderful when something truly positive pops up and shows that not everything is “doom and gloom.” For example, yesterday was a hard day for the gaming industry, as the EA/Respawn layoffs were sudden, massive, and frustrating. However, just a few days before that was the release of Clair Obscur Expedition 33 by Sandfall Interactive, which not only got one of the highest gaming ratings of 2025 so far but it sold a million copies in just three days. For a team of just 30 people, they pulled off something truly special, and that’s pretty epic to see their victory unfold in real time.

To that end, with the game’s success now affirmed, the question becomes, “What’s next?” In truth, it’s totally up to the team at Sandfall, as they could choose to make something else entirely to flesh out their library, or they could stick to what they already have and build off that. To that end, during a special Instagram chat that had screenshots posted to Neogaf, Jennifer Svedberg-Yen, who is the game’s lead writer, answered many fan questions about the game, and the biggest one was about whether the game could get some DLC. Here was her answer:

“Nothing concrete that I can say at the moment, we’re honestly still just trying to process everything that’s happening. It’s been a lot to take in. We’ve always said if there is strong desire from the players that we would love to do something more, and based on the responses so far, I’d say chances are good.”

Obviously, that’s not a full-on confirmation of DLC, but the potential is there. Just as important, it would be one that could be easily “inserted” into the main campaign without disrupting it. Clair Obscur Expedition 33 follows a group of people who are trying to reach the “Paintress,” who is slowly wiping out humanity with every number she paints on a tree. A key element of the plot was that this expedition party would find the “remains” of the past expeditions, including ones like Expedition 34 and 0.

By going back into the past, even if it’s only a little bit, you could see a new tale from new characters’ eyes and see the events that led to their failures, as it wasn’t made clear in the main campaign. If this DLC were to happen, it likely wouldn’t come out until next year at the earliest.