Street Fighter 6 Uses DLSS On Switch 2 After All

Street Fighter 6 is now confirmed to be using DLSS on the Switch 2.

Digital Foundry made an earlier assessment about the game that they have since revised. They shared this update:

“While our initial pixel counts of Street Fighter 6 during the Switch 2 Nintendo Direct reveal pointed to a native 1080p based on limited footage, the more recent Nintendo Treehouse feed shows a scale from a native 960×540 to a 1080p target using an AI upscaling method – with evidence suggesting Nvidia’s DLSS based on this footage. Looking back, this 540p upscale appears to be in place in the original Direct footage as well. It’s a remarkably clean scale in most shots, with the first few frames following a camera cut being one way to catch the base resolution from its docked mode play. We’ll be sure to report back once we have more information.”

While Digital Foundry had to change their assessments, there were some gamers who came to this conclusion much earlier. As we reported on April 7, after several content creators shared comparison footage of Street Fighter 6 running on different platforms, YouTuber Doctre81 pointed out that the Switch 2 version seemed to have more details than the PlayStation 5 version of the game. Since we can reasonably guess that the Switch 2’s SOC isn’t as powerful as the PlayStation 5’s SOC, this leads to the conclusion that the Switch 2 was using upscaling to generate more details, in this case, Nvidia’s DLSS.

This also follows CD Projekt RED confirming that Cyberpunk 2077 uses DLSS on Switch 2, on every combination of performance and quality modes, handheld and docked. But then, there should have been no question that the console uses DLSS, because Nvidia themselves said so shortly after the Switch 2 Direct.

If you think about it, it’s strange that this was even in doubt to begin with. Nvidia would have definitely wanted to make sure the Switch 2’s SOC would have upscaling capability, as one of the leading technologies in computer graphics. This technology has made it possible for gamers still running AM4 builds from a decade ago to still be playing modern games today, albeit maybe not the latest games that released this year or in 2024.

By its very nature, upscaling allows computer builds to run games with a higher performance than is natively possible. That kind of technology is already used by PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S to catch up to PC games, so it stands to reason that the Switch 2 will do the same thing. What’s really interesting to see is just how far Nvidia’s implementation on the Switch 2 hardware will take the console. And we definitely won’t know the answer to that until a few years from now, possibly when the 10th generation of consoles arrives.