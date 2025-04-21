Cyberpunk 2077 Uses DLSS On Switch 2 On All Four Potential Modes

After weeks of speculation, CD Projekt RED has officially confirmed what some gamers believed was not possible.

As reported by Digital Foundry for Eurogamer, the studio made this statement when asked about use of DLSS on Cyberpunk 2077 on the Switch 2:

“We’re using a version of DLSS available for Nintendo Switch 2 hardware, powered by Nvidia’s Tensor cores. The game utilises DLSS in all four modes: in handheld and docked, and the performance and quality variations of each.”

Shortly after the Switch 2 Direct, Nvidia came out to confirm that the Switch 2 uses DLSS, alongside other technologies like ray tracing and VRR for at least handheld mode. However, some gamers and games press were still skeptical that the console was able to make use of the technology.

There was a lot of speculation that Cyberpunk 2077 was not visibly using DLSS in the first public previews of the game. Since then, Digital Foundry themselves confirmed that the official press assets for the Switch 2 version of the game that CD Projekt RED provided to them clearly show that the game uses DLSS.

We feel that Nintendo of America’s marketing should take partial responsibility for the confusion around the capabilities of the Switch 2. At the same time, there was clearly a run of misinformation around the console, some of which was clearly countering information that Nintendo clearly explained and presented to the public.

There’s certainly still a lot of misinformation that has already spread and may take months or even years to be clearly debunked, just because Nintendo was unable to stem it from the onset. But in this situation where Nintendo isn’t catching up to debunking and clarifying information, it does consumers a disservice to share speculation, knowing that it could easily become misinformation again.

On the side, there are other reasons to believe that Cyberpunk 2077 will do well on the Switch 2. CD Projekt RED famously switched the game’s engine over from their RED Engine to Unreal. As it turns out, Epic Games revealed in the official Unreal account that the Switch 2 would support both Unreal Engine 4 and Unreal Engine 5.

While we don’t know if CD Projekt RED would take the effort to switch engines just to port the game to the Switch 2, it may have been an additional factor in their decision to do so. Maybe they could have made it work with RED Engine, but given the problems they had using the engine when making the game, this was probably their best course of action.