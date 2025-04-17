Roblox Getting New Desktop Icons For Certain Players

It’s often easy to look at certain gaming properties and wonder what “big changes” are coming to the title or series over the course of however long. After all, for certain entities, continual updates are vital not only to retain the player base but also to ensure that there is something to look forward to down the road. The last thing you want is for a game to get stale, even just a little bit. However, there’s nothing wrong with just improving things on a small scale to see if people notice. Roblox apparently has done this for some desktop users via its icons.

As you’ll see in the tweet below, the game has changed the icons for the player and studio programs. They’re small changes, but they are there, so you might want to check your own desktop to see if it’s changed for you:

Roblox is rolling out new app icons for the Player and Studio for some users on desktop. pic.twitter.com/zyZGFUkwJo — Bloxy News (@Bloxy_News) April 16, 2025

In the words of Ian McShane, “Is that it?” Technically, yes. As we noted, there’s nothing wrong with small changes to something like Roblox. The game has been around for about twenty years, and that means there are plenty of small changes that can be made to elevate what the game does. The “small twist” in our tale is that while these icon shifts are the “smallest kind of change” you could do for a property like this, it’s not the only change that the dev team has been doing.

In fact, they’ve been updating and initiating all manner of programs to help gamers and creators have more freedom and fun.

For example, one of the biggest updates had to do with a “video pilot” program. Here, players could make gameplay videos of the games they personally made and then see how people react to them. Those creators would be able to work with the dev team to see how they can improve the videos, find out how many people are reacting to them, and more.

Then, there were smaller updates, like with the team adding in haptic feedback for controllers, so that creators could use things like rumble features or vibrations at key points in gameplay to infer certain kinds of actions or moments. There was even a special tinting addition for creators to help broaden how they made their worlds look, so that it wouldn’t all look the same with things like brick walls.

So, as you can see, there are plenty of updates being done by the team, and there are definitely more on the way.